Dewsbury part company with Morrison

Dewsbury Rams have parted company with head coach Glenn Morrison.

The 40-year-old has become the first coach to leave his post this season after a dismal start to the season, with the Rams losing their first seven Championship games.

Dewsbury’s players were informed that training would not take place on Monday, with a crisis meeting with the club’s board set to take place.

A former Bradford and Wakefield player, Morrison took over as the club’s head coach in September 2012 and steered them to mid-table finishes in all of his seasons in charge, finishing sixth in 2014 and 2015 before he guided the club to an eighth-placed finish in 2016.

Morrison managed to consolidate Dewsbury’s position in the Championship despite losing key personnel on an annual basis. Anthony Thackeray, Ryan Fieldhouse and Matty Wildie were among the key personnel to leave the club during his tenure, however impressive recruitment saw the Rams find a way to replace them, with fullback Josh Guzdek, a signing ahead of the 2016 season, being named in the Championship Team of the Year.

But the club came unstuck ahead of the current season. Shane Grady, Joel Farrell and Dalton Grant all departed to join rival Championship clubs, with results subsequently taking a downward spiral.

Morrison’s departure follows the club’s heavy 56-18 defeat to Bradford on Sunday, despite leading 18-12 shortly after half-time. Dewsbury remain pointless and two points adrift of safety, while they also have the worst attack in the Championship having scored just 38 points in six games, conceding 234 in the proces.

A club statement is expected shortly.