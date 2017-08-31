Dewsbury set for new look logo – and fans will vote for the winning design

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dewsbury Rams are set to have a new crest in 2018 – and fans will get the chance to vote for the club’s new logo.

Following a Fans Forum on Tuesday, the club has decided to drop the club’s current logo, which they adopted in 2009.

96% of fans in attendance voted for a fresh look, and they will get their chance to select from four new alternatives when they take on Bradford Bulls at the Tetley’s Stadium on September 10th.

The four options have been designed by the club’s media volunteer Tom Coates, with the winning design set to be manufactured by professional graphic artist Scott Cranmer, a keen Rugby League supporter.

The winning design will be revealed at the club’s presentation evening on September 12th.

“After pitching the four options at the Fans Forum, we received a pretty emphatic endorsement from the club’s supporters,” Mr Coates explained.

“The current logo we have was designed in 2009 and first appeared as part of that season’s kit design, and there are a number of issues with it.

“It does not feature all three club colours, has no representation of the town of Dewsbury, does not reflect our history and, alongside other smaller implementation issues, bears more than a passing resemblance to the St Louis Rams American Football logo.

“The four options I have created are a result of about a year’s work of trial and error and consultation with various people, including supporters’ organisation, The Amber Ribbon.

“All four logos feature a dynamic, charging ram and the club colours of red, amber and black.

“Two of the options also feature the blue and yellow checks (‘Chequey Or and Azure’) from the coat of arms of Dewsbury, while three feature the year of the club’s establishment.

“The four options are drafts indicative of what the final design will be. The final version will be created professionally in a range of formats.”