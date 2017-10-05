Dewsbury unveil now club logo

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dewsbury Rams have a new look logo.

The Championship club has officially released its brand new crest, that will be used with immediate effect.

Fans voted for the new design during the club’s Super 8s encounter with Bradford Bulls with the selected crest the most popular of the four options made available to supporters.

Sticking with the club’s traditional colours, the new logo features a ram along with the club’s name on the crest.

Under Neil Kelly, Dewsbury reached the Championship Shield play-offs this season, despite being relegation favourites at the start of the season.