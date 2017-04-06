We didn’t deserve it, laments Wane as Wigan slump to another defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan coach Shaun Wane insisted his side didn’t deserve to beat league leaders Castleford on Thursday as their winless run extended to four games.

The Warriors have registered just one point from their last eight, as injuries continue to bite following a 27-10 defeat to the Tigers at the DW Stadium.

And while Wane admitted he couldn’t fault his side’s effort, he had no qualms with the result. “We didn’t deserve it,” he said. “We didn’t deserve to get close to them.

“The effort was there, we were just a bit dumb. They are flying at the minute and playing a great brand of rugby.

“Our one-on-one defence was poor and the way we ended our sets was not good enough.

“They’re a good team and you need to make sure you finish your sets. The only time they’ve made a lot of tackles and people have finished their sets against them was against Salford and they got turned over. That was the aim today but we weren’t good enough.

“The players are hurting, it was a tough game to lose, but we look forward to next week.”