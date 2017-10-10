Do our die for Yorkshire at Lowca

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

CUMBRIA host Yorkshire on Saturday (14 October) at Lowca in the second fixture of the 2017 Under 17s BARLA County Tri-Series – and it’s a match the Tykes cannot afford to lose if they wish to stay in title contention.

Yorkshire, indeed, must win by at least seven points to get their points’ difference into surplus, having lost 34-28 to Lancashire at Sharlston 10 days ago. And the White Rose county, in reality, have to prevail by a considerable margin – and then rely on Cumbria beating Lancashire at Hindley on Saturday 21 October – to have any chance of finishing top of the pile.

Cumbria, meanwhile, have their destiny in their own hands, and will be crowned champions of they can account for both Yorkshire and Lancashire.