Diskin critical of Batley despite epic comeback

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 10, 2017 15:05

Batley Bulldogs might have overturned a 24 point deficit, but their head coach was still not impressed!

Matt Diskin was far from pleased with his side’s display after they scored five tries in 21 minutes to pick up a crucial victory.

Despite jubilant scenes at the end, Diskin had a more level-headed mindset afterwards.

“If I’m totally honest I don’t think we deserved anything,” he said.

“I thought we performed very poorly and showed a real lack of respect for both Rochdale and ourselves in how we played.

“It’ll give the boys a morale boost just because of the euphoria of it. We’re not putting a band aid over it, we’ve got some issues to address and we will do.”

