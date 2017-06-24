Diskin keen for Batley to build momentum ahead of Rochdale clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley coach Matt Diskin is eager for his side to begin to build momentum ahead of the split for the Super 8s – after admitting they were “exceptionally lucky” the last time they met Sunday’s opponents Rochdale.

The Bulldogs were 38-34 winners in a dramatic and thrilling encounter earlier in the season, winning the game at the death thanks to a late Tom Lilycrop try.

And Diskin insists his side will have to be better if they are to not only build some momentum ahead of a likely run in the Championship Shield, but also if they are to beat Alan Kilshaw’s side on Sunday.

“When we played Rochdale at our place we got exceptionally lucky,” he said.

“Their performance was very good and they were unfortunate to not get the two points.

“They were the better team on the day so they’ll fancy their chances this week and if we don’t turn up prepped and ready to go they’ll catch us short.

“We’re really trying to build some momentum now so hopefully we can secure another win this weekend.”

Batley were impressive against Sheffield Eagles to win 70-12 last week, and Diskin admitted he was delighted with the way his side performed.

He said: “I thought it was a very good game. The conditions weren’t great because of the heat but I thought our boys played in that really well.

“They controlled field position and possession and made it very hard for Sheffield, it was a very clinical performance.”