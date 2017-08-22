Diskin left frustrated with inconsistent Batley

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Matt Diskin insists his Batley side must toughen up mentally if they are to reach their potential.

The former Bradford and Leeds star watched on as his side surrendered a 22-point lead to cost themselves a point against Oldham on Sunday.

Batley have shown signs of promise on numerous occasions this season, but have also failed to live up to expectations in equal measure.

They currently sit second in the Championship Shield having failed to retain their top four status from last season, and Diskin believes his side must improve their mentality if they are going to reach last year’s heights moving forward.

“It’s massively infuriating,” he said.

“I genuinely believe we have a side with the potential to compete in and around the top four year on year.

“But mentality wise we have to improve, because when things go against us we struggle, we make poor decisions and put ourselves under a lot of pressure.

“We’re working on that as much as we can do as a part-time team with three or four hours of access. We’ll slowly see the improvements but not as drastically as I would like.”