Diskin pleased with dogged Bulldogs despite defeat

Batley Bulldogs boss Matt Diskin praised his side’s efforts despite being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Leigh.

The Bulldogs succumbed to an 8-4 defeat in difficult conditions at Mount Pleasant, with the game only going ahead thanks to the remarkable work done by an army of volunteers, who cleared the snow on the pitch and across the terraces.

Batley had taken a 4-0 lead before Leigh responded to secure the win.

However, Diskin stated his side would be better for the match and the performance.

“I’m disappointed by the result,” he said.

“The boys worked really hard for each other so they’re a little deflated in the changing room, which is understandable.

“I thought defensively we were really good, we handled everything they threw at us. We had a little lapse man on man and they scored when they shouldn’t have.

“But the halfbacks are paid to make the money balls and they didn’t quite do that today. They lacked a little composure and I’m sure if they had their time again they’d make the right choices.

“We had an embarrassing result last week against London so our biggest focus this week was to show some real character. Our conditions suited it as they had to get down and dirty and they did that really well. We need to take that determination and character into the rest of the season.”

Diskin, meanwhile, took time out to praise those who had ensured the game would go ahead.

“It wasn’t the most attractive of games but to have a game on at all is a massive effort from the volunteers and staff who were here for hours so a massive wrap for them.”

A full report is available in today’s League Express.