Diskin preparing shakeup at Batley for 2019

Batley Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin says there will be “plenty of changes” in his squad for next season.

A mid-season losing run saw any hopes of a top-four challenge evaporate quickly this year, but the Bulldogs have also been well clear of any relegation scrap for most of the campaign.

Diskin would like to improve next year and says the club is well on with identifying potential new targets for 2019.

He said: “People will come in and go out, that’s the nature of sport.

“We want to make sure we finish with some good form and momentum from this year’s group, but there will be plenty of changes from our point of view.

“We’ve had to make some tough decisions and we will continue to do so, and there will be some quality coming in.

“If we can recruit the quality of personnel that we’ve been talking to agents about then we’re going to have an exciting team going forward.”

Asked about his aims for the Championship Shield this year Diskin added: “All we can do when we look at the table and see the final is already sorted between the two teams above us is try and put what we’ve been doing on the training field onto the field at the weekend.

“We want this group to finish on a high.”