Dockar-Clay arrives at Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed former Junior Kiwis captain Zach Dockar-Clay on a deal until the end of 2018.

The playmaker, a relative of former Rovers captain Alec Dockar, joins the club from NRL side Penrith Panthers.

Dockar-Clay gives Tim Sheens further options across his squad, with the 21-year-old able to play at hooker or in the halves.

Head coach Tim Sheens said: “Zach is a talented young player able to play across a number of key positions and he’s had some captaincy experience with both club and country. He can play 7, 6 and 9 and adds depth to the squad in those areas.

“He’s a sharp player, very quick and with good skills, plus he’s got the added bonus of being another goal-kicker. Zach’s arrival gives us some security in the spine of the team and he’ll be up-to-speed for Easter when the strength of our squad will get tested.”