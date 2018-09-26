Dominique Peyroux agrees new two-year deal with St Helens

The 29-year-old has impressed since Justin Holbrook’s arrival at the club last year, and though his current deal with the Saints expires at the end of this season, the club have acted swiftly to tie down Peyroux.

Holbrook said: “It’s great for us to keep Dom. When he was out of the side everyone realised just how valuable a player he was to the team. He gets through a lot of work that people don’t see.

“He is an aggressive player with lots of energy who gives us real strike on the edges. He has worked really hard in pre-season and throughout the year to become a player we all love having on the field.

“I’m really happy he has decided to stay with us as he has been consistently very good for us every week.”

Peyroux admitted he was ‘blessed’ to sign an extension with the Saints.

He said: “I’m blessed to re-sign with the club. It has been a very exciting year so far but we know there is still work to do.

“I have had a frustrating last few weeks through injury but I am really pleased to be back out on the field with the brothers. Thanks to the fans for all the support.”