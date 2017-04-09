Doncaster keen to enjoy the limelight

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Doncaster head coach Gary Thornton has warned Toronto that they will not go down without a fight as two of League 1’s unbeaten sides lock horns.

The Wolfpack head to face Thronton’s side with both teams currently boasting 100% records.

Doncaster, considered by many to be the dark horses this season, have impressed so far this season and are considered by many to be Toronto’s biggest test to date.

And Thornton insists that his side is keen to showcase their talents on the big stage.

“When you look at what they’ve done already and the hype around it, I think they’re going to be the team to beat, that’s for sure.

“We’ve had a great start. The quality they have in their ranks will make it a tough day for everyone and our focus will have to be there for the full 80 minutes.

“No mistake about it, we’re really looking forward to this and we aren’t here to make up the numbers. We want to make Toronto work for everything they get and we will make them do that. We have a good group of players performing with plenty of enthusiasm. We aren’t fearful of them and we’re looking forward to getting stuck into them.”