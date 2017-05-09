Doncaster part company with Thornton

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Doncaster have parted company with head coach Gary Thornton by mutual consent.

After an unbeaten start to the season, the Dons were heavily defeated by Toronto Wolfpack 82-6 and have now gone four games without a victory, most recently drawing with London Skolars.

Their recent form has left them seventh in the League 1 table, a position the club described as ‘disappointing’ in a statement.

Doncaster CEO Carl Hall said: “I’d like to thank Gary for his efforts, despite results not always going our way he has been a great professional and worked his socks off for us.

“Everyone at the club wishes Gary well for the future. Our season aims and objectives remain exactly the same.”

Pete Green, Rhys Lovegrove, Andrew Vincent and Pete Bell will continue to take charge of first-team affairs while the club looks for a suitable replacement.

Thornton is the third head coach to lose his job in the top three divisions this season, following Glenn Morrison and Keiron Cunningham.