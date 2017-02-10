Don’t miss your Challenge Cup kick-off!
The Rugby Football League has confirmed the kick-off times in tomorrow’s (Saturday 11 February) second round ties in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.
The programme is:
Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors 2.00pm
Haydock v Thornhill Trojans 2.00pm
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield 2.00pm
London Chargers v Fryston Warriors 4.00pm
Myton Warriors v York Acorn 1.30pm
Pilkington Recs v Siddal 2.15pm
West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders 2.00pm
Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers 2.00pm
The tie at Pilkingtons is being screened live on the BBC Sport Website
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum