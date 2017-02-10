Don’t miss your Challenge Cup kick-off!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby Football League has confirmed the kick-off times in tomorrow’s (Saturday 11 February) second round ties in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

The programme is:

Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors 2.00pm

Haydock v Thornhill Trojans 2.00pm

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield 2.00pm

London Chargers v Fryston Warriors 4.00pm

Myton Warriors v York Acorn 1.30pm

Pilkington Recs v Siddal 2.15pm

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders 2.00pm

Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers 2.00pm

The tie at Pilkingtons is being screened live on the BBC Sport Website