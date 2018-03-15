Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat tonight

This week’s Rugby League Back Chat show is scheduled to go out at 6pm this evening (Thurs 15 Mar), followed by repeat showings at 9pm (Thur), 12.45pm (Sat) and 6pm (Sat) following the live NCL game. It will also be up on TotalRL.com from 9am Saturday morning.

Freesports TV Availability/Listings

This week’s show is hosted by Dave Woods and features a guest panel of Gareth Walker (Daily Mirror/League Express), Luke Robinson (ex-Wigan, Castleford, Salford, Huddersfield) and Danny Lockwood (League Weekly).

Topics covered include Salford Red Devils, the rise of London Broncos, the league structure (inevitably) and the obstruction rule.

Looking ahead to next week, Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont is due to appear on the show along with League Express editor Martyn Sadler and one other as yet unconfirmed guest.