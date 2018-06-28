Don’t miss Rugby League World – Out Friday!

AS the old saying goes, there’s a big world out there, and the latest issue of Rugby League World magazine has certainly lived up to its name this month.

Among our interviewees are Wigan ace Sam Tomkins, who will be playing his rugby in the South of France next year, and women’s star Courtney Hill, who tells us about her move from Australia to Leeds.

We’ve got an action-packed five-page section on the Rugby League scene in the country Hill has left behind, including the thoughts of Greg Bird, the former NRL and Origin player now plying his trade at Catalans Dragons.

Also featured in this issue is Sean Rutgerson, the ex-South Africa international who has succeeded Brian McDermott as head coach of the USA.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Nations World Championship is approaching, and this month, the spotlight is on Philippines and Hong Kong.

We also look at the chances of making the game a success in China, while back in Blighty, Matty English explains why he is so happy at Huddersfield and Chester Butler, one the most talked-about players in the Championship, reveals the secrets of his growing success at Halifax.

Lea Roberts was once a prospect at Halifax, but these days, is performing on a very different stage. Read all about his success as a stand-up comedian.

And for something a little bit different, take a look at the story of former Salford player Eynon Hawkins and his amazing exploits during the Second World War.

All this and plenty more inside, don’t miss it!

