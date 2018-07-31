Doran signs new Workington deal

Workington Town have tied down vice-captain Jamie Doran to a new three-year deal.

The playmaker has been a star performer for the Cumbrian outfit this season but has committed his long-term future to the League 1 club.

“I’m really pleased to have signed for three years,” Doran said.

“I’m enjoying my rugby at Workington and the club is showing real ambition as the board have looked to change things on and off the pitch. A three-year deal gives me and the club stability and I can concentrate on my rugby and improving my game all the time.

“We’ve got some great lads at the club who are not only team-mates but good mates so I’m looking forward to where we can go over the next three years.

“I’ve also really enjoyed being vice-captain this year and it’s given me good experience leading the club with Oliver Wilkes.”

Leon Pryce added: “Jamie is an X-factor player and my priority signing.

“He’s, without doubt, the best six in the competition and to have a local lad who’s the best in his position and still very young to sign for us for three years is a massive coup.”

“I believe that he has the talent and skills to play at the highest level and if he works hard on and off the pitch and continues to stay focused he will go on to do massive things in the game. He is definitely a Super League player of the future and I don’t say that lightly.”