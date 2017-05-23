Double boost for Wigan ahead of derby

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Thomas Leuluai and Sam Powell are both in contention to make their returns from injury in Wigan’s derby with St Helens on Thursday.

The pair have been missing through injury in recent weeks but have been named in the 19-man squad to face Saints.

Leuluai returns just three weeks after breaking his jaw, while Powell returns after an ankle problem.

They replace Josh Woods and Romain Navarrete in the squad.

Meanwhile, St Helens have named an unchanged squad after their 45-0 win over Hull FC at Magic Weekend.

Wigan squad to face Saints: Burgess, Davies, Farrell, Field, Forsyth, Gregson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, Tierney, Tomkins, Wells, Williams.

St Helens squad to face Wigan: Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Lee, Peyroux, Richards, Knowles, Grace, Taia.