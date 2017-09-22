Double-header at Batley!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

ALL roads lead to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Batley, tomorrow, when two of the Rugby Football League’s showpiece deciders are taking place.

The Yorkshire Men’s League’s Premier Division Grand Final opens proceedings at 1.00pm, when Beverley and Siddal Academy square up.

And that game is followed by the meeting of Hunslet Club Parkside and Wigan St Patrick’s, scheduled for 3.15pm, in the Rugby League Challenge Trophy Final.

Admission is £5 (concessions free).