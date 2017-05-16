Double injury blow for Featherstone

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone star Chris Ulugia has been ruled out for up to six weeks after scans revealed ankle ligament damage suffered in the club’s sixth-round Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victory over Halifax.

Ulugia was helped from the field during the club’s 24-12 win over their West Yorkshire rivals, a win that moved them into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Originally, the club had feared he may have suffered a fracture, however, he will still be unavailable until June and could miss key games against the likes of London Broncos and Hull Kingston Rovers.

Meanwhile, Luke Briscoe will miss the rest of May after suffering a similar ankle setback.

He left the field on 53 minutes during the same game and was unable to return.

Jason Walton (knee) and Frankie Mariano (arm) are nearing their Rovers returns, however, having recently returned to full training.