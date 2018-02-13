Double injury blow for Hull KR ahead of Catalans clash

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without Andrew Heffernan and James Greenwood for Thursday’s visit of Catalans.
The pair have both failed to recover from head knocks sustained in last week’s defeat to Leeds and will therefore be unavailable for the contest between two of Super League’s winless sides.
Will Oakes and Danny Tickle have been called up for Rovers, with the latter in line to make his debut.
SQUAD: Here's our 19 to face @DragonsOfficiel at KCOM Craven Park on Thursday night. Heffernan and Greenwood haven't recovered from their head knocks in time so therefore miss out. #ComeOnRovers pic.twitter.com/V7m1xQRhHD
— Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) February 13, 2018