You are here

Double injury blow for Hull KR ahead of Catalans clash

Matthew Shaw

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without Andrew Heffernan and James Greenwood for Thursday’s visit of Catalans.

The pair have both failed to recover from head knocks sustained in last week’s defeat to Leeds and will therefore be unavailable for the contest between two of Super League’s winless sides.

Will Oakes and Danny Tickle have been called up for Rovers, with the latter in line to make his debut.