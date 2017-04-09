Double injury boost for Halifax ahead of Dewsbury clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax coach Richard Marshall is hoping that hooker Brandon Moore will make his long-awaited comeback against Dewsbury this weekend.

The former Castleford junior has been sidelined for almost three months with a broken hand sustained in pre-season.

Marshall said: “He probably needs another full week of training and that will take him to twelve weeks since the injury.

“He’s trained really well, is doing everything now and is desperate to play.

“We’ve been using hookers on dual-registration from Salford plus Adam O’Brien on loan from Huddersfield, and this will be like having a new signing for us.”

Three-quarter Ben Heaton should also be available after an extended period on the sidelines with a severe dead leg.