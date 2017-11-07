Douglas to captain Scotland

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens prop Luke Douglas will captain Scotland in their final group match with Samoa.

Following the departure of Danny Brough, who was refused entry onto the Bravehearts’ Flight to Cairns due to being intoxicated, Steve McCormack has been forced into several changes.

Danny Addy will partner Oscar Thomas in the halves, which has resulted in Callum Phillips being recalled to start at hooker.

The other two Scotland players who have been left behind following the incident including Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker, have been replaced by Andrew Bentley and Frankie Mariano.

Castleford’s Ben Roberts will not feature for the Samoans after being left out of the squad.

Matt Parish has made five changes, with captain Frank Pritchard also left out along with Ken Maumalo, Zane Musgrove and Sam Lisone.

Replacing them are Sam Tagatase, who will captain the side in Pritchard’s absence, Matthew Wright, Pita Godinet, Joseph Paulo and Frank Winterstein.

SAMOA

1 Young TONUMAIPEA

2 Ricky LEUTELE

3 Timoteo LAFAI

4 Joseph LEILUA

5 Matthew WRIGHT

6 Jarome LUAI

7 Fa’amanu BROWN

8 Junior PAULO

9 Jazz TEVAGA

10 Herman ESE’ESE

11 Joshua PAPALII

12 Frank WINTERSTEIN

13 Bunty AFOA

SUBS

14 Pita GODINET

15 Joseph PAULO

16 Leeson AH MAU

17 Sam TAGATAESE ©

SCOTLAND

1 Lewis TIERNEY

2 Shane TOAL

3 Ben HELLEWELL

4 Lachlan STEIN

5 Matthew RUSSELL

6 Danny ADDY

7 Oscar THOMAS

8 Luke DOUGLAS (c)

9 Callum PHILLIPS

10 Ben KAVANAGH

11 Frankie MARIANO

12 Dale FERGUSON

13 James BELL

SUBS

14 Kane BENTLEY

15 Brandan WILKINSON

16 Andrew BENTLEY

17 Jarred ANDERSON