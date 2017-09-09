Dragons boost survival hopes with victory over Featherstone

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons boosted their survival hopes with a 26-12 win over Featherstone Rovers.

Krisnan Inu gave the hosts an early lead however Sam Brooks responded after Ben Garcia was sinbinned.

Luke Walsh slotted a penalty goal before Brayden Wiliame and Ben Garcia opened up a 12-point lead.

Anthony Thackeray intercepted to reduce the deficit before half time.

Louis Anderson and Luke Briscoe were sinbinned midway through a feisty second period with Keal Carlile joining the pair on the sidelines five minutes later.

Inu knocked over another penalty goal before Sam Moa made the points safe with the Dragons’ fourth try.

Catalans: 33 Lewis Tierney, 18 Vincent Duport, 3 Krisnan Inu, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 23 Alrix Da Costa, 10 Remi Casty, 11 Louis Anderson, 12 Justin Horo, 15 Ben Garcia; Subs: 14 Julian Bousquet, 17 Jason Baitieri, 22 Lucas Albert, 25 Thibaud Margalet.

Tries: Inu, Wiliame, Garcia, Moa; Goals: Walsh 2, Inu 3.

Featherstone: 20 Kryan Johnson, 5 Luke Briscoe, 23 Josh Hardcastle, 4 Misi Taulapapa, 18 Scott Turner, 7 Anthony Thackeray, 19 Matty Wildie, 28 Sam Brooks, 9 Keal Carlile, 14 Frankie Mariano, 29 Connor Farrell, 12 John Davies, 21 James Lockwood; Subs: 15 Brad Tagg, 16 Luke Cooper, 25 Josh Walters, 27 Daniel Igbinedion.

Tries: Brooks, Thackeray; Goals: Johnson 2.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express