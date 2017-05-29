Dragons out of bottom four with Hull victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons moved out of the Super League bottom four with a 23-18 win over Hull FC.

Sam Moa went over to give the hosts an early lead but Albert Kelly levelled proceedings midway through the first half after the Dragons forward had been sinbinned.

Luke Walsh kicked a penalty goal to put Catalans back in front before adding a drop goal to open up a 9-6 half time lead.

Nick Rawsthorne crossed after the restart with Jake Connor’s two conversions seeing Hull back in front.

The FC youngster crossed again with the final 10 minutes fast approaching as it looked like the visitors would be running away with the points but Fouad Yaha touched down to make it a one-point game with Walsh’s conversion.

And Tony Gigot went over just three minutes later to steal the win for the Dragons in dramatic fashion before Liam Watts was red-carded for a challenge on Remi Casty in the dying moments.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 18 Vincent Duport, 30 Arthur Romano, 21 Iain Thornley, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 28 Jordan Dezaria, 13 Greg Bird, 14 Julian Bousquet, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty; Subs: 19 Mickael Simon, 23 Alrix Da Costa, 24 Paul Seguier, 27 Ugo Perez.

Tries: Moa, Yaha, Gigot; Goals: Walsh 5.

Hull FC: 1 Jamie Shaul, 23 Nick Rawsthorne, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 19 Steve Michaels, 14 Jake Connor, 6 Albert Kelly, 22 Josh Bowden, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 21 Sika Manu, 12 Mark Minichiello, 17 Danny Washbrook; Subs: 15 Chris Green, 25 Jansin Turgut, 27 Jack Downs, 28 Brad Fash.

Tries: Kelly, Rawsthorne 2; Goals: Connor 3.

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express.