Dragons call for help following theft of marquee
Eastmoor Dragons, who are staging a festival today (Sunday 23 July), have fired a clarion call for assistance.
A marquee erected at the club’s Woodhouse Road ground in Wakefield has been stolen overnight.
Organiser John Nicholson pleaded: “Calling Rugby League! We are now struggling. We need gazebos!”
Anyone who can help can contact Nicholson through Facebook or on 079 7065 8634.