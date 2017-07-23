Dragons call for help following theft of marquee

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Eastmoor Dragons, who are staging a festival today (Sunday 23 July), have fired a clarion call for assistance.

A marquee erected at the club’s Woodhouse Road ground in Wakefield has been stolen overnight.

Organiser John Nicholson pleaded: “Calling Rugby League! We are now struggling. We need gazebos!”

Anyone who can help can contact Nicholson through Facebook or on 079 7065 8634.