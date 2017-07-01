Dragons comeback to end Leigh’s top eight hopes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Julian Bousquet scored a late try as Catalans Dragons came from behind to end Leigh Centurions’ top eight hopes with a 40-36 victory.

Matty Dawson, Danny Tickle and Ben Reynolds all went over as Leigh scored 18 points within the opening 18 minutes.

Jodie Broughton and Mika Simon saw the hosts close the gap but a quickfire double from Sam Hopkins gave the Centurions a comfortable half time lead.

Fouad Yaha and Vincent Duport ensured that Catalans weren’t defeated yet with Sam Moa adding their fifth try after Reynolds had touched down his second at the other end.

Justin Horo completed the comeback with 10 minutes to go, with his converted try levelling the game at 34-34.

Reynolds knocked over a penalty goal to put the visitors back in front but Bousquet snatched victory in the dying moments of the game.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 2 Jodie Broughton, 3 Krisnan Inu, 18 Vincent Duport, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 12 Justin Horo, 13 Greg Bird, 17 Jason Baitieri; Subs: 11 Louis Anderson, 14 Julian Bousquet, 15 Ben Garcia, 19 Mika Simon.

Tries: Broughton, Simon, Yaha, Duport, Moa, Horo, Bousquet; Goals: Walsh 6.

Leigh: 1 Mitch Brown, 2 Adam Higson, 3 Ben Crooks, 5 Matty Dawson, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 11 Cory Paterson, 12 Glenn Stewart, 13 Harrison Hansen, 15 Danny Tickle, 20 Ben Reynolds, 21 Liam Hood, 24 Jamie Acton, 31 Matty Fleming; Subs: 14 Eloi Pelissier, 16 Antoni Maria, 23 Sam Hopkins, 29 Lachlan Burr.

Tries: Dawson, Tickle, Reynolds 2, Hopkins 2; Goals: Reynolds 6.

