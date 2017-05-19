Dragons down the Warriors

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 19, 2017 11:57

St George Illawarra Dragons ended their three-game losing streak with a 30-14 victory over New Zealand Warriors.

The Dragons, still without Gareth Widdop, went behind when Warriors prop Ben Matulino scored.

But the Warriors lost control of the game thereafter as St George scored twice in four minutes through Faifai Loa and Joel Thompson.

Tim Lanai was the next over the line before the Warriors hit back through Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

However the Dragons took control again as Nene MacDonald, Loa and Thane Milne all crossed to make in 30-10.

Nicoll-Klokstad scored a second late on, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Nicoll-Klokstad, Ashford, Fusitua, Maumalo, Foran, Johnson, Matulino, Luke, Lillian, Thompson, Hoffman, Afoa. Subs: Gavet, Roache, Lisone, Gubb.

Dragons: Nightingale, MacDonald, Milne, Lafai, Loa, Mann, McCrone, Packer, McInnes, Vaughan, Frizell, Thompson, de Belin. Subs: Sims, Ah Mau, Sele, Field.

