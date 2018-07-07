Dragons ease to victory at Wakefield

Trinity scored the first try through Justin Horo, but they were then hit by four Catalans tries from Greg Bird, Benjamin Jullien, David Mead and Brayden Wiliame, with Josh Drinkwater converting three of them for a 6-22 late in the first half.

Trinity were able to reply with an amazing try by Tom Johnstone, which unfolded when Drinkwater missed a penalty attempt at goal, which was caught by Liam Finn, who kicked forward for Johnstone and the winger ran 80 metres to score.