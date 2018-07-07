Dragons ease to victory at Wakefield

And in the second half Trinity closed the gap to four points with Horo’s second try, converted by Finn, while the Dragons suffered the sin-binning of Lewis Tierney.
But the Dragons held on and extended their lead with a penalty from Drinkwater and another try by Wiliame, converted by Drinkwater. Tony Gigot then landed a field-goal and Found Yaha added a late uncoverted try for the French team.
Trinity: 25 Ryan Hampshire, 5 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 3 Bill Tupou, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 8 David Fifita, 13 Tyler Randell, 10 Anthony England, 11 Matty Ashurst, 14 Justin Horo, 16 Tinirau Arona; Subs: 9 Kyle Wood, 15 Pauli Pauli, 20 Keegan Hirst, 23 Chris Annakin
Tries: Horo 2, Johnstone Goals: Finn 3
Dragons: 31 Tony Gigot, 20 Lewis Tierney, 1 David Mead, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Samisoni Langi, 33 Josh Drinkwater, 15 Mickael Simon, 19 Michael McIlorum, 8 Rémi Casty, 21 Benjamin Jullien, 12 Ben Garcia, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 10 Sam Moa, 14 Julian Bousquet, 17 Jason Baitieri, 34 Kenny Edwards
Tries: Bird, Jullien, Mead, Wiliame 2, Yaha Goals: Drinkwater 5; Field Goal: Gigot
A full match report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express, which is available in all good newsagents and online from Sunday evening.