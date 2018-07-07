You are here

Dragons ease to victory at Wakefield

Total Rugby League
Catalans Dragons continued their resurgence today at Wakefield, winning 18-35 at Trinity to move into seventh place in the Super League table, on equal points with their hosts but with an inferior points difference.
Trinity scored the first try through Justin Horo, but they were then hit by four Catalans tries from Greg Bird, Benjamin Jullien, David Mead and Brayden Wiliame, with Josh Drinkwater converting three of them for a 6-22 late in the first half.
Trinity were able to reply with an amazing try by Tom Johnstone, which unfolded when Drinkwater missed a penalty attempt at goal, which was caught by Liam Finn, who kicked forward for Johnstone and the winger ran 80 metres to score.
And in the second half Trinity closed the gap to four points with Horo’s second try, converted by Finn, while the Dragons suffered the sin-binning of Lewis Tierney.

But the Dragons held on and extended their lead with a penalty from Drinkwater and another try by Wiliame, converted by Drinkwater. Tony Gigot then landed a field-goal and Found Yaha added a late uncoverted try for the French team.

Trinity: 25 Ryan Hampshire, 5 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 3 Bill Tupou, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 8 David Fifita, 13 Tyler Randell, 10 Anthony England, 11 Matty Ashurst, 14 Justin Horo, 16 Tinirau Arona; Subs: 9 Kyle Wood, 15 Pauli Pauli, 20 Keegan Hirst, 23 Chris Annakin

Tries: Horo 2, Johnstone Goals: Finn 3

Dragons: 31 Tony Gigot, 20 Lewis Tierney, 1 David Mead, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Samisoni Langi, 33 Josh Drinkwater, 15 Mickael Simon, 19 Michael McIlorum, 8 Rémi Casty, 21 Benjamin Jullien, 12 Ben Garcia, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 10 Sam Moa, 14 Julian Bousquet, 17 Jason Baitieri, 34 Kenny Edwards

Tries: Bird, Jullien, Mead, Wiliame 2, Yaha Goals: Drinkwater 5; Field Goal: Gigot

