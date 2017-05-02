Dragons hopeful of contract retentions

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous has revealed that the club is hoping to announce some contract retentions in the next number of weeks.

The Dragons chief hinted in an interview with League Express this week that the club may have a low-key recruitment drive ahead of the 2018 campaign.

He went on to reveal the club is keen to tie some players down to new contracts, and was hopeful business could be completed soon.

Tony Gigot is among the stars understood to be available to speak to clubs now the market has opened.

“We are hoping to renegotiate some contract with players and we will be having discussions with managers about this,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get these done in the coming days and weeks.”

Catalans face Leeds on Saturday knowing that victory could move them to sixth in the league table.