Dragons could lose Gigot

Super League clubs have been put on alert after Catalans star Tony Gigot’s services were made available to other clubs.

However, clubs keen on making a move for the in-form fullback will have to pay a six-figure annual salary, with Gigot’s representatives chasing a huge deal for the French international.

The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form since making his return a month ago from a controversial suspension imposed for Gigot having abused a drug tester. He has scored four tries in seven appearances after successfully appealing his suspension by the French Rugby League Federation.

The Dragons now face the risk of losing their star fullback, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

No deals are understood to be on the table for Gigot at this time, and League Express believes that any interested club will be asked for a salary in excess of £100,000 per year to secure his services for 2018 and beyond.

Gigot started to make a name for himself in the 2015 season as he became the club’s number one fullback ahead of current Wigan star Morgan Escaré.

After scoring 11 tries in 17 appearances in 2015, he made 30 appearances last term and has been an ever-present since his return this year.

He is not the only star Catalans are at risk of losing this year, with Richie Myler and Luke Walsh also out of contract at the end of the season.