Dragons make mass changes for Wigan visit

Catalans have made a stack of changes ahead of Saturday’s clash with Wigan.

Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Tierney, Michael McIlorum, Benjamin Jullien, Tony Gigot, Josh Drinkwater and Kenny Edwards, who were all rested last week in defeat to their Challenge Cup Final opponents Warrington, return to the squad for Wigan’s visit.

Rémi Casty, Ben Garcia, Mickael Simon and David Mead all drop out.

Wigan have made one change with Craig Mullen in for Josh Woods.

Catalans: Albert, Anderson, Baitieri, Belmas, Bousquet, Da Costa, Drinkwater, Edwards, Gigot, Goudemand, Jullien, Langi, Maria, McIlorum, Moa, Thornley, Tierney, Wiliame, Yaha.

Wigan: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams.