Dragons shock Wolves in Perpignan but suffer Yaha injury blow

Catalans Dragons secured an important 20-12 win over Warrington Wolves in Perpignan today to secure a winning start to the Super League season, securing the result with a late try by debutant Brayden Williame, although they were also hit by what looked like a serious leg injury to Fouad Yaha in the first half.

In a tight contest in cold conditions in the South of France, the Wolves took the lead after nine minutes, when new signing Andre Savelio crossed for a try goaled by Dec Patton.

The Dragons got back into the game on 24 minutes, however, through Richie Myler, who took Rhys Evans’ pass inside after the Warrington winger had let a bomb bounce.

Luke Walsh couldn’t convert but he did land a penalty goal to level the scores after the Wolves were given a team warning shortly before the interval.

Early in the second half Tom Lineham was sinbinned for holding Justin Horo down and while he was off the field the Dragons scored their second try through Greg Bird, which was made by Paul Aiton’s dummy-half pass. Walsh goaled and then added a penalty on 70 minutes to extend their lead to eight points.

The Wolves fought back with a try in the corner by Evans with three minutes remaining, and Patton kicked a superb goal from the touchline.

But Williame finally decided the issue at the end, and Walsh’s goal restored the Dragons’ eight-point lead.

A full report and photos will feature in Monday’s League Express

Dragons: Williame, Broughton, Inu, Duport, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Garcia, Horo, Bird; Subs: Bousquet, Bosc, Baiter, Simon

Wolves: Russell, Evans, T King, Atkins, Lineham, Patton, Gidley, Cooper, Clark, Sims, Saveloy, Hughes, Westerman; Subs: Dwyer, Crosby, Livett, Philbin