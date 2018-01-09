Draper to leave the RFL

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Roger Draper, the Rugby Football League’s Chief Commercial Officer and Super League Executive Director, will leave the organisation at the end of the month.

The former Chief Executive of Warrington Wolves joined the RFL just over a year ago but will leave in order to commit to other business interests.

“As a huge fan of the sport it is with a heavy heart that I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the Rugby Football League.

“It was always my intention to come into the organisation for just a couple of years and give everything to bring more commercial revenue into this great sport. With a number of significant commercial announcements due in the coming weeks and the new season about to begin, I believe that now is the right time for me to move on.

“Leaving before the start of the season will allow my successor the necessary time to continue the important work of bringing in vital commercial revenue to the sport and to also prepare the organisation for the next broadcast deal, with the current deal ending in 2021. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Rugby Football League and would like to wish the organisation all the very best for the future.”

Acting Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, Ralph Rimmer, said: “I would like to thank Roger for his hard work and contributions in his time here at the Rugby Football League. He has made some significant changes and will leave the sport in a strong commercial position going forward. Roger has acted with passion and professionalism and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Rimmer has also confirmed a restructure of the executive team at the RFL following the departures of Draper and former Chief Executive Nigel Wood. Mark Foster will head commercial and marketing, Karen Moorhouse will take responsibility or the Regulatory department and Tony Sutton will oversee Central Services.