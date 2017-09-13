Duffy calls for backing of Featherstone fans ahead of Warrington clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone coach John Duffy has called for the club’s supporters to get behind his side this weekend when Super League comes to the LD Nutrition Stadium for the final time in 2017.

Featherstone play host to Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with the action getting underway from 3.00pm. Fev have launched a number of ticket initiatives for the game, including one which allows supporters who have bought a match ticket already to purchase another one for just £5.

The Rovers say Sunday’s fixture could be worth £250,000 to the Rovers in terms of prize money, with a sixth-placed finish still up for grabs, and Duffy says his players are relishing the challenge.

“This weekend’s game is a real big one for the club and everyone connected to Featherstone,” said Duffy.

“A win could move us clear of eighth place, where we do not want to be, and within reach of sixth.

“The boys have had a long season and we have an exciting 2018 season coming into view, so it would be fantastic to see as many supporters as possible packing into the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday.

“We are going to be training hard this week to give Warrington the very best we have got.

“There were plenty of positives to take from our trip to Catalans and we will potentially have a couple of bodies back for this weekend.

“I hope we can all come together on Sunday and see out the final home game of the season in style.”