Duffy challenges Fev to maintain standards after strong start

Featherstone coach John Duffy believes his side have laid down a marker following their victory over Toulouse.

Rovers came from behind to defeat Toulouse, registering a second-consecutive victory against a top-four rival having defeated Halifax first time out.

Duffy was delighted with his side’s second-half performance and has challenged his side to maintain the early standards they have set.

Duffy said: “I was extremely pleased with how we played. It was a huge result for us, against a very good Toulouse team.

“We have been working to change people’s perceptions of us and I think glimpses of this are already shining through.

“Toulouse are a top side in this division, with great players across the park, so to pick up a win over them at this early stage in the season is crucial.”

They are the early pace-setters in the competition alongside London Broncos, their opponents this weekend.

“We have not yet hit our straps but yesterday was a massive improvement and has set a benchmark for how we mean to go on.

“We are now looking forward to Sunday’s trip to London. They are another tough, full-time team to face and we are relishing the challenge.”