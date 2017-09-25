Duffy considering Briggs u-turn

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone head coach John Duffy has admitted he would consider keeping Kyle Briggs at the club despite his departure at the end of the season already being announced.

The club confirmed last week the 29-year-old would leave the club at the end of the season and TotalRL understands Briggs has already pursued a deal elsewhere, with Dewsbury understood to be among the interested parties.

However, he made a big impact from the bench as Featherstone picked up a 26-20 victory over Halifax to secure seventh place in the Qualifiers and an additional £50,000 worth of funding.

It was Duffy’s first victory as Featherstone’s head coach, and after seeing Briggs’ impact on the game, he admitted he may reassess the halfback’s future.

“It’s something we’ll have to sit down with our owner about and see what is best for the club,” Duffy said.

“Kyle’s great. He’s been there, done it and got the t-shirt. But we’ve got to see where Kyle wants to be. Obviously coming to the back-end of the year financial wise it’s got to suit you and your family.

“I thought he changed the game and steadied us down and controlled us a lot more than what we were doing in the first half an hour. Kyle has been superb and probably turned the game for us there.”

