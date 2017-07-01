Duffy eager for Swinton to kickstart their season against “bogey side” Sheffield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton coach John Duffy admits every game the Lions face between now and the end of the season is “must-win” as they prepare to face the side he describes as the Lions’ bogey team this weekend.

The Lions travel to Wakefield to take on seventh-placed Sheffield Eagles, looking to move away from the bottom two and clear of the relegation zone as the Championship Shield approaches.

But Duffy admits he’s hopeful the Lions can produce their best against a side who, so far this year, have had their number.

“They have been our bogey team this year and there is no revenge tactics, it’s just that we have to change the way we play against them because what we’ve done in the past hasn’t worked.

“We will come up with a really good, simple game plan tonight and go to Wakefield which is a real big, good pitch which will suit the way we play so hopefully we can go up there and perform and back up last weekend.

“The way they have been playing I think they will try to get back on the horse and get a win against us.”

Swinton picked up a huge result last weekend with victory against top-four chasing Halifax, and Duffy is hopeful his side can kick on and begin to steer themselves away from danger.

He said: “The lads were magnificent especially off the back of the midweek game at Featherstone which was really tough for us.

“We looked really fit and we stuck to our game plan for big parts of the game and got a great win.

“Every win is important for us at the minute because of our league standing. It was massive for us and the boys gained some confidence from that game because Halifax are a really good team and obviously looking for that top-four spot.

“Every game is must-win now. We play the teams around us in the next few weeks and with no disrespect to them, hopefully we can pick up some points and try and go into these last seven games with some confidence.”