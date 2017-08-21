Duffy fumes with Featherstone following Widnes hammering

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

John Duffy could not hide his disappointment after his Featherstone side were hammered by Widnes.

The Rovers let in 11 tries to the Vikings as they slumped to a 58-10 defeat, denting their hopes of making the Million Pound Game in the process.

The defeat leaves Fev with a point from their first three Qualifiers games and face unbeaten Hull Kingston Rovers next.

Duffy admitted that his side had a lot of work to do following their latest setback.

“Widnes have taught us a great lesson,” Duffy said.

“I’m really disappointed with our boys and to come in at half-time questioning people’s attitude isn’t good enough and we were too far behind then. We’ve got a lot of learning to do.

“We knew it was going to be a massive ask for us but I’m just disappointed in the way we went about ourselves to be fair during the game. I thought we came out and showed a bit of ourselves in the second-half, but then the skill let us down again.

“We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and get back to being Featherstone.”

