Duffy leaves Lions as Featherstone speculation intensifies

John Duffy looks increasingly likely to be named the new head coach of Featherstone Rovers today after his departure from Swinton was confirmed.

The financially-stricken Lions confirmed Duffy had left the club, just a few hours after Featherstone revealed Jon Sharp had left the club with immediate effect.

Sharp was shown the door after two years in charge despite consecutive top four finishes.

It now appears that Duffy will be named the new head coach when Rovers hold a press conference at 1PM today.

During his time at the Lions, Duffy managed to earn promotion to the Championship in 2015 via the play-off final before guiding the club to safety in their first season back in the second-tier.

2017 has proved problematic, with financial woes and a heavy injury list contributing to a disappointing season, with the Lions currently in the relegation zone. However they did reach the last 16 of the Challenge Cup following a cup upset against Super League outfit Huddersfield.