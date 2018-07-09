Duffy rips into Featherstone following defeat

Featherstone coach John Duffy questioned the desire of his team after their defeat to Halifax.

The Rovers put in an under-par display against their top four rivals, with the defeat now leaving them needing three straight wins from their final games in order to guarantee a place in the Qualifiers.

Duffy didn’t hide his frustration after the game as he bemoaned his side’s inability to perform in the big games.

“From a Featherstone point of view we were nowhere near where we need to be,” he said.

“We got out enthused across the park and our standards weren’t good enough as well with or without the ball.

“We had an opportunity today to go a place up in the league and you expect your players to give everything inside them and I just don’t think we did. I just thought we could have given a lot more than we’ve shown today.

“I think if you look at our big games, in some of them we’ve bottled it a little bit because of the occasion. But you’d think coming to Halifax in a big like this you’d go the opposite way, but we didn’t.”