Duffy staying positive despite Swinton’s poor start

Swinton Lions head coach John Duffy is refusing to be downbeat about his side’s start to the campaign, despite picking up just one win in their first eight league games of the season.

The Lions were defeated by Halifax on Sunday, leaving them out of the Championship relegation zone purely because of Bradford’s initial 12-point deduction.

However, Duffy, whose side pushed Halifax throughout their 38-28 defeat, believes his side are not too far away from turning around their fortunes.

“You can’t knock the boys,” he said.

“As you’ve seen from today we’re competing for everything and we want to turn this around. It’s just key points in games. If we score we seem to error in the next set.

“You can’t knock anyone’s efforts, it’s just blips in games and you can’t do it at this level anymore. We have to take ownership on ourselves.

“When you watch other teams and watch us, we play a good brand of rugby and we aren’t far off.”