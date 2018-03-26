Duffy wary of Briscoe interest after Fev flier’s stunning start to the season

Featherstone head coach John Duffy has admitted the club faces a battle to keep hold of in-form winger Luke Briscoe after his sensational try-scoring form.

The Rovers winger bagged a hat-trick in the club’s 40-14 win over Batley Bulldogs, taking his tally to 11 tries in just seven games this season.

Following his latest exploits, Duffy admitted the club was aware of other clubs tracking the winger’s progress.

“There’s a lot of clubs looking at him at the moment so we’ve got to keep him boxed up,” he said.

“He’s been phenomenal. He put a lot of hard work in during pre-season and he’s getting the reward.”

On the performance, Duffy said: “It’s a massive achievement for us today. We didn’t think we’d score that many points.”

Featherstone are third in the Championship, level on points with league leaders London and Toulouse.