Duffy wary of Dewsbury

Swinton head coach John Duffy insists that the Lions can’t take Dewsbury lightly, despite the Rams’ dismal start to the season.

Glenn Morrison’s side was thrashed 46-0 by newly-promoted Rochdale last weekend, leaving them bottom of the Championship after one round.

Swinton meanwhile put in an impressive display against London before eventually falling to a narrow defeat to the well-fancied Broncos, however Duffy insists that his side can’t take anything for granted at the weekend.

“Dewsbury have always been a different animal when they’re at home,” Duffy said.

“They’re hard to beat there so we’ll have to go with a good attitude and an even better game plan that we will have to execute well.

“It’s enclosed and an old style ground. The crowd is on top of you and it makes it difficult on that side of things. Glenn has done a very good job with that squad and kept the nucleus of the squad together.

“We can’t go back-to-back losses. We’ve spoken about that and it makes it a big weekend for us. It’ll be awfully tough for us to go up there and win, but it will be great to get two points on the board as quickly as possible and then it’s up to us from there.”

Rhodri Lloyd is the only injury concern for Duffy, who is delighted at the way his side have held up physically so far.

“The medical staff have been fantastic behind the scenes over the off-season. I think we’ve been smarter with our pre-season, we’ve not had as many people going down and picking up long-term injuries like last year.”