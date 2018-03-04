Duffy wary of wounded Centurions

Featherstone head coach John Duffy has warned his side not to take Leigh lightly on Sunday.

Rovers head into game with three wins from their opening four games and four points better off than the struggling Centurions.

Their poor start resulted in the departure of head coach Neil Jukes this week, but Duffy has urged his side to retain their focus as they look to further extend the gap between themselves and a potential top four rival.

“We have prepared as well as we possibly could have done given the poor weather and the lads are up for it,” said Duffy.

“We trained in the snow on Tuesday and have used indoor facilities for the rest of the week, so we feel very much good to go.

“We are looking to avoid a repeat of what happened when we travelled to London. You always learn from defeats and we certainly learned from that one.

“We will need to be on the money, though, or Leigh will punish us. They are a full-time team and have some fantastic players in their squad.

“We cannot concern ourselves over what is happening at Leigh. It is all about focusing on number one this weekend and looking after ourselves has been the top priority.

“I am sure we will have it tough on Sunday. We have got it all to do, especially with one or two players out injured, but we will go there confident. We have a game-plan and will be looking to carry it out.”