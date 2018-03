Keighley Cougars have released Joe Lumb and Gavin Reed.

Former Bradford Bulls youngster Lumb has taken up a deal with Australian side Albury Thunder, while Reed has returned to the amateur game with Dewsbury Celtic.

Lumb joined the club ahead of the 2018 campaign and made one appearance for the club, which came against the Bulls two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Reed made three appearances for the Cougars last season having initially joined the club’s reserve grade side.