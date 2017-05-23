Dwyer leaves Swinton

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions have confirmed the departure of forward Connor Dwyer to allow him to focus on his career away from the game.

The second-row has been a star performer for the Lions this year and played in their recent Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors.

“I made the decision to call it a day, which was probably one of the hardest decisions of my life and not something I took lightly, but I’ve got to look at the bigger picture,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s not just turning away from Swinton, it is turning away from rugby as a whole. If I could play on it would be at Swinton, I never had any intentions to go play anywhere else.”

Swinton have already lost one back-rower this year in the shape of former Leigh and Salford man Matt Sarsfield, who suffered a season-ending injury.