Eagles hold further discussions as stadium saga continues

Sheffield Eagles have held discussions with key figures from Sheffield’s Legacy Park Ltd as the club continues to work towards playing at a proposed stadium on the complex.

Eagles’ chairman Chris Noble MBE held discussions with Legacy Park Project lead Richard Caborn, which followed a recent board meeting held by Legacy Park Ltd, the organisation created to deliver the Olympic Legacy Park in the city’s East End, to determine a scheme

Mr Caborn said: “Following discussions at the Board meeting we have recommended to Sheffield City Council, as Landowner, that it enters into a land transaction with Scarborough Group International for the development of a Stand and other linked facilities.

“In light of this decision, representatives of Sheffield Eagles have been informed with a view to enabling constructive discussions on accommodating the Club at the proposed stadium.”

Further discussions will take place next week between the Chairman of Sheffield Eagles and the Project Director from Legacy Park Ltd to summarise the work required for the Eagles to play at the Stadium.

Scarborough Group International boss Kevin McCabe said: “We welcome the discussions as we move forward in working together on the development of a community stadium at the Olympic Legacy Park. We need to clarify certain criteria in the process but we are more than happy to work with the Sheffield Eagles.”