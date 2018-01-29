Eagles land French international Djalout

Sheffield Eagles have beaten Catalans Dragons to the signing of forward Nabil Djalout.

The French international, 28, had been on trial with Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers but was not offered a deal to stay at the club.

However, he has now joined Mark Aston’s side, opting to join the Eagles rather than Steve McNamara’a Dragons.

Aston said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring Nabil into the squad. He’s a competitor, he’s tough, aggressive and dynamic.

“He’s only had one session with us, but he understands the game well and ran some very good lines.

“At 28 he might seem a bit of a late bloomer but he’s been in a good system at Catalan and caught the eye of Hull KR so he’s a high-quality player.

“He turned down a good deal with the Dragons as he wants a crack in England and as he can provide options in the back row and centre, he will be a valuable asset to us.”